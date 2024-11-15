Left Menu

Italy's Rugby Revamp: Quesada Overhauls Team for Georgia Clash

Italy rugby coach Gonzalo Quesada makes strategic changes to his team's lineup after a defeat to Argentina. Eight new players have been named for the upcoming match against Georgia, including Matt Gallagher replacing Ange Capuozzo and new front row combinations to strengthen the team's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:16 IST
Italy's head rugby coach Gonzalo Quesada has announced a revamped team for the upcoming match against Georgia following last weekend's 50-18 defeat to Argentina. Among the eight changes, Matt Gallagher replaces the injured Ange Capuozzo at fullback, as Capuozzo continues recovery under head injury protocols.

The lineup for the Georgia game includes Ross Vintcent taking over from Lorenzo Cannone, who suffered a nasal fracture, and Dino Lamb stepping in for Federico Ruzza, both sidelined due to injuries. Jacopo Trulla is selected on the wing, with Alessandro Garbisi partnering his brother Paolo at halfback.

Quesada has also introduced a new front row, with Giacomo Nicotera as hooker, alongside Simone Ferrari and Danilo Fischetti as props. Giulio Bertaccini is poised to make his international debut from the bench. The changes aim to bolster Italy's performance against Georgia on their home turf.

