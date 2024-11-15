Italy's Rugby Revamp: Quesada Overhauls Team for Georgia Clash

Italy's head rugby coach Gonzalo Quesada has announced a revamped team for the upcoming match against Georgia following last weekend's 50-18 defeat to Argentina. Among the eight changes, Matt Gallagher replaces the injured Ange Capuozzo at fullback, as Capuozzo continues recovery under head injury protocols.

The lineup for the Georgia game includes Ross Vintcent taking over from Lorenzo Cannone, who suffered a nasal fracture, and Dino Lamb stepping in for Federico Ruzza, both sidelined due to injuries. Jacopo Trulla is selected on the wing, with Alessandro Garbisi partnering his brother Paolo at halfback.

Quesada has also introduced a new front row, with Giacomo Nicotera as hooker, alongside Simone Ferrari and Danilo Fischetti as props. Giulio Bertaccini is poised to make his international debut from the bench. The changes aim to bolster Italy's performance against Georgia on their home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)