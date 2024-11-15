Japan's Dominance: A Step Closer to 2026 World Cup

Japan decisively defeated Indonesia 4-0 in Jakarta on Friday, pushing seven points clear at the top of Asia's Group C for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Coach Hajime Moriyasu's side now edges closer to an automatic finals berth, showcasing dominance with another significant victory.

An own goal by Justin Hubner ten minutes before halftime gave Japan the lead, quickly followed by goals from Takumi Minamino and Hidemasa Morita. Yukinari Sugawara rounded out the scoring, highlighting Japan's formidable form in this campaign.

Despite early pressure from Indonesia and unfavorable weather conditions, Japan maintained composure and control, a testament to their strategic prowess. As the qualifiers advance, Japan's consistent performance sets them on a clear path toward World Cup contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)