Anshul Kamboj: Haryana's Cricket Sensation Sets Record in Ranji Trophy

Anshul Kamboj, a pacer from Haryana, achieved an extraordinary feat by becoming the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take all 10 wickets in an innings. This impressive performance occurred against Kerala, drawing parallels with legendary Indian cricketers. Kamboj's skills shine through in various domestic tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahli | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:32 IST
Anshul Kamboj

In a historic achievement on Friday, Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj etched his name in the annals of cricket history by taking all 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy innings against Kerala. This remarkable feat makes him the third bowler to ever accomplish this in the prestigious tournament's rich legacy.

Playing at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Kamboj, 23, showcased his bowling prowess and ended the innings with astonishing figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs. Despite missing the cut for India A's tour of Australia, Kamboj's brilliance did not go unnoticed.

Kamboj has been a shining star on the domestic circuit, contributing significantly to Haryana's Vijay Hazare Trophy victory and the Duleep Trophy. His ability to consistently deliver in critical matches makes him a promising figure in Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

