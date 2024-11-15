Left Menu

Samson and Varma's Unmatched T20I Blaze

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both secured unbeaten centuries, leading India to a formidable 283/1 against South Africa in the final T20 International. Varma blasted 120 not out, while Samson added 109 not out. Lutho Sipamla claimed South Africa’s only wicket amidst the onslaught.

Johannesburg | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:29 IST
  • South Africa

In a standout T20 International match, Indian cricketers Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma delivered unbeaten centuries, propelling India to an imposing 283 for 1 against South Africa.

Varma was especially explosive, notching 120 runs off a mere 47 deliveries, while Samson contributed a commanding 109 from 56 balls. The duo's performance marked a historic first for Indian cricket, as it's the first occasion two Indians scored centuries in a T20I innings.

South African bowler Lutho Sipamla managed to capture the sole wicket during India's commanding batting display. This dynamic inning sets a new benchmark in international T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

