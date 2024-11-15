Left Menu

Major League Baseball Settles with FanDuel in Likeness Rights Dispute

The MLB players' union settled a lawsuit with FanDuel over unauthorized use of player likenesses on its platform. The union agreed to drop its claims following a confidential licensing agreement with FanDuel. Similar lawsuits by the union against other betting companies are still ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:48 IST
Major League Baseball's players union has successfully settled a lawsuit against sports betting company FanDuel, concerning the unauthorized use of players' names and likenesses on its betting platform.

The union reached a confidential licensing agreement with FanDuel, leading to the dismissal of their claims in New York federal court. The dismissal with prejudice means the lawsuit cannot be refiled.

Similar legal actions have been initiated against other industry players, such as DraftKings, highlighting the ongoing issue of protecting athletes' commercial rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

