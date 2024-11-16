Left Menu

Indian Batting Prowess Decimates South Africa in Historic T20 Win

India defeated South Africa by 135 runs at Johannesburg, winning the T20I series 3-1. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma scored centuries. India scored 283/1, while South Africa managed only 148. The Indian bowling attack decimated South Africa, sealing a historic victory for the visiting team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 01:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 01:43 IST
In a commanding display, India clinched the Twenty20 International series against South Africa with a resounding 135-run victory in Johannesburg. This triumph not only secured a 3-1 series win but also marked the heaviest T20 defeat for the South African team.

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma were the stars of the match, with both batsmen hitting outstanding centuries. Samson, securing his third T20 hundred, and Varma, continuing his stellar form with another century, led India to a massive total of 283 for one in their allotted 20 overs.

India's bowlers, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, dismantled the South African batting order, restricting them to just 148 runs. The victory highlighted India's dominance in all departments of the game, leaving the home side in disarray and calling for introspection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

