Uruguay's Thrilling Victory Against Colombia: A Goal in the Final Moments

In a thrilling World Cup qualifying match, Uruguay clinched a 3-2 win against Colombia, thanks to a dramatic last-minute goal. This victory provided much-needed relief for Uruguay's coach, Marcelo Bielsa, who has been under scrutiny since October.

Juan Fernando Quintero put Colombia in the lead with a stunning free-kick in the 31st minute. The home team then capitalized on a Colombian own goal to level the score in the 57th minute. The drama peaked in injury time, with Manuel Ugarte delivering the winning goal for Uruguay just minutes after André Gomez had equalized for Colombia. This marks Uruguay's first home win in a year and comes amid concerns about Bielsa's rapport with his players following criticism from former striker Luis Suárez.

Elsewhere in the competition, Argentina remains in the top position despite a loss to Paraguay, while Ecuador's victory over Bolivia keeps them in contention. Looking ahead, Uruguay faces a challenging match against Brazil, and Colombia will host Ecuador in the upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)