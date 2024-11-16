Left Menu

Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt Joins Gonasika: A New Era for Vizag Hockey

Sanjay Dutt steps in as the brand ambassador of Gonasika, a men's hockey team from Vizag, for the revamped Hockey India League. With guidance from coach Jagbir Singh and mentor MM Somaya, the team is set to face Delhi SG Pipers on December 28 in Rourkela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:14 IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Dutt has been announced as the brand ambassador for Gonasika, a men's hockey team from Vizag, in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL). The team is guided by head coach Jagbir Singh and mentor MM Somaya and will debut against the Delhi SG Pipers on December 28 at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

The Bollywood star, known for roles in iconic films such as 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.', expressed his enthusiasm about supporting the team, highlighting the inspiration he draws from owners Tarini Prasad Mohanty and Abrid Mohanty's dedication to promoting hockey and nurturing young talent. Dutt expressed excitement about contributing to the team's success and being part of the Gonasika family.

Backed by an impressive roster of both domestic and international players, including Indian stars Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, and global talents like Timothee Clement and Timothy Howard, Gonasika aims to set new standards in the league. The team owner Tarini Prasad Mohanty emphasized the energizing impact of Dutt's association, adding excitement to the league's upcoming season. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

