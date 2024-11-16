Tyrrell Hatton's Fiery Behavior Sparks Controversy at Dubai Championship

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton caught headlines for his temperamental conduct during the World Tour Championship held in Dubai, as he broke a club and emitted audible curses on the course. The incident unfolded during his third round, where his frustrations peaked after missing a par putt from inside two feet.

The behavior of the hot-headed athlete was immediately condemned by Ewen Murray, a commentator from Sky Sports, who criticized Hatton's actions as a 'terrible influence on the next generation' of golfers. The third round saw Hatton begin just one shot away from the lead in the season-ending European tour event.

Hatton's erratic performance continued as he made bogeys due to missed putts and resorted to physical outbursts on the course. As a recognized player in both the European and LIV Golf tours, his unprofessional demeanor could potentially lead to fines from the tour organizers.

