Tyrrell Hatton's Fiery Behavior Sparks Controversy at Dubai Championship

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton displayed erratic behavior during the World Tour Championship in Dubai, breaking his club and cursing audibly. His actions were criticized by commentator Ewen Murray for setting a poor example for younger players. Hatton might face penalties for his conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:49 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton caught headlines for his temperamental conduct during the World Tour Championship held in Dubai, as he broke a club and emitted audible curses on the course. The incident unfolded during his third round, where his frustrations peaked after missing a par putt from inside two feet.

The behavior of the hot-headed athlete was immediately condemned by Ewen Murray, a commentator from Sky Sports, who criticized Hatton's actions as a 'terrible influence on the next generation' of golfers. The third round saw Hatton begin just one shot away from the lead in the season-ending European tour event.

Hatton's erratic performance continued as he made bogeys due to missed putts and resorted to physical outbursts on the course. As a recognized player in both the European and LIV Golf tours, his unprofessional demeanor could potentially lead to fines from the tour organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

