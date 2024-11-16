Left Menu

Race to Dubai: McIlroy Aims for Sixth Title

Rory McIlroy, alongside Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner, is tied for the lead heading into the final round of the World Tour Championship, aiming for a sixth Race to Dubai title. McIlroy desires to claim two trophies on Sunday, furthering his already illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:58 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the season-ending World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy finds himself tied with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner as they enter the final round. Both McIlroy and Rozner are focused on claiming one of the ten coveted PGA Tour cards for next season.

McIlroy narrowly missed taking the outright lead after his birdie putt at the last hole circled the cup, resulting in a par and keeping him at 12-under for the tournament alongside Hojgaard, who played a remarkable round with six birdies.

The tension builds as these players, including Rozner, who managed a dramatic eagle on the 18th, vie for victory. As McIlroy strives to equal Seve Ballesteros with a sixth Race to Dubai title, the stakes are high for this final showdown.

