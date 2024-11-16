Racing Stars Shine Amid Challenging Conditions at JK Tyre National Racing Championship

Tijil Rao took a major leap towards claiming the overall drivers' championship title in the Formula LGB4 category, during the JK Tyre National Racing Championship this Saturday.

Representing Dark Don Racing, Rao completed 15 laps with a time of 23:02.750 minutes, surpassing his closest competitors Saran Vikram and Dhruv Goswami.

Despite challenging conditions, including rain and poor visibility, Tijil's dominating performance sets him up to potentially secure the title in the forthcoming races on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)