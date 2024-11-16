Left Menu

Racing Stars Shine Amid Challenging Conditions at JK Tyre National Racing Championship

Tijil Rao moves closer to winning the drivers' championship in the Formula LGB4 category of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship, impressing with his skill despite difficult weather. Other notable performances include Navaneeth Kumar in the Royal Enfield GT Cup and Sohil Shah at the Indian Racing Festival.

Tijil Rao took a major leap towards claiming the overall drivers' championship title in the Formula LGB4 category, during the JK Tyre National Racing Championship this Saturday.

Representing Dark Don Racing, Rao completed 15 laps with a time of 23:02.750 minutes, surpassing his closest competitors Saran Vikram and Dhruv Goswami.

Despite challenging conditions, including rain and poor visibility, Tijil's dominating performance sets him up to potentially secure the title in the forthcoming races on Sunday.

