Sohil Shah Shines with Hat-Trick Victory at Indian Racing Festival

Sohil Shah dominated at the Indian Racing Festival, achieving a hat-trick of pole position, race win, and fastest lap. This victory marked his first in the Indian Racing League. Meanwhile, Aqil Alibhai and Tijil Rao continued their winning streaks in the Formula 4 Indian Championship and JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:24 IST
A visual from one of the races. (Photo- IRF). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of skill and speed, Sohil Shah of Goa Aces JA Racing emerged victorious at the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) held at the Kari Motor Speedway. Shah achieved a rare hat-trick, clinching pole position, topping the race, and securing the fastest lap on Saturday.

This win marks the first Indian Racing League victory for the 23-year-old, who overshadowed experienced competitors Neel Jani from Hyderabad Blackbirds and Alvaro Parente of Speed Demons Delhi, who secured the second and third positions respectively. Due to a five-second penalty, Parente was relegated to fourth place, allowing Jon Lancaster of Chennai Turbo Riders to move up to third.

Aqil Alibhai of Hyderabad Blackbirds continued his dominance in the Formula 4 Indian Championship, sealing his sixth overall victory. Tijil Rao from Dark Don Racing in Bengaluru also secured a critical win in the 27th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, edging closer to the championship title.

