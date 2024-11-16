Rohit Sharma Welcomes Second Child Amidst Cricketing Milestones

In a heartwarming gesture, former India skipper Shikhar Dhawan extended his congratulations to Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh on the birth of their second child. Dhawan took to Instagram to wish the couple well as they embark on this joyous new chapter.

Rohit Sharma, not missing out on sharing his happiness, announced their family expansion on social media with a creative nod to the sitcom 'Friends', subtly breaking the news that their family of three now includes a fourth member.

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the eagerly awaited Border Gavaskar series against Australia, uncertainty shrouds Rohit Sharma's participation, with the India-Australia face-off set to captivate fans from November 22 onwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)