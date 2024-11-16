Left Menu

Alyssa Healy's Injury Casts Doubt on Upcoming ODI Series

Australian cricket captain Alyssa Healy has been sidelined from the Women's Big Bash League due to a knee injury. This jeopardizes her participation in the ODI series against India. Assessments in the coming weeks will confirm her availability, with Tahlia McGrath ready to lead if Healy can't participate.

In a major setback for Australian cricket, captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the Women's Big Bash League. Shealy is currently dealing with a left knee injury that endangers her participation in the upcoming ODI series against India.

The Sydney Sixers reported on Saturday that Healy, already managing a foot injury from the T20 World Cup, will miss the rest of the tournament. Her condition is being closely monitored, with assessments due in the next fortnight. Meanwhile, the squad for the India series is to be announced next weekend.

Healy's injury is not expected to impact her availability for the Ashes series in January, yet the immediate focus remains on the pivotal series against India. Should Healy be unfit for the series, Tahlia McGrath may step in as captain, having led the team during the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

