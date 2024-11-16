Italy Triumphs Over Japan to Secure Billie Jean King Cup Semi-Final Spot

Italy secured their place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals by defeating Japan 2-1, thanks to a decisive doubles win from Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani against Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi on Saturday.

The encounter was tied 1-1 after Paolini, a French Open and Wimbledon runner-up, defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-4 in singles play. Paolini's strong performance was evident as she effortlessly took control in the opening set and edged out a competitive second set.

In the doubles match, Paolini teamed with Errani, showcasing their prowess by securing a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Despite a spirited comeback attempt from the Japanese team, the Italians maintained their composure to seal the match. Italy now looks forward to a semi-final clash against Poland or the Czech Republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)