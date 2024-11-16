Left Menu

Italy Triumphs Over Japan to Secure Billie Jean King Cup Semi-Final Spot

Italy emerged victorious over Japan with a final 2-1 score in the Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals. Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani secured the deciding doubles victory, overcoming the Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi. Italy now advances to face either Poland or the Czech Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:25 IST
Italy secured their place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals by defeating Japan 2-1, thanks to a decisive doubles win from Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani against Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi on Saturday.

The encounter was tied 1-1 after Paolini, a French Open and Wimbledon runner-up, defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-4 in singles play. Paolini's strong performance was evident as she effortlessly took control in the opening set and edged out a competitive second set.

In the doubles match, Paolini teamed with Errani, showcasing their prowess by securing a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Despite a spirited comeback attempt from the Japanese team, the Italians maintained their composure to seal the match. Italy now looks forward to a semi-final clash against Poland or the Czech Republic.

