Ganguly Defends Gambhir as Australia Looms in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

As the cricket world eagerly anticipates the Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash between India and Australia, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of India's head coach Gautam Gambhir. Ganguly urges critics to give Gambhir a fair chance amidst heightened expectations following India's recent 3-0 series sweep against New Zealand.

The verbal tension surfaced when Gambhir responded to comments made by Australian legend Ricky Ponting regarding Virat Kohli's form. Ponting highlighted Kohli's two centuries since 2020, advising he could thrive in Australian conditions. Gambhir, however, retorted in a team press briefing, suggesting Ponting focus on his own team. Ponting later downplayed any animosity, describing Gambhir as a 'prickly character.'

Ganguly, former BCCI president, defended Gambhir's outspoken manner, noting his leadership brought success in the IPL. He argued that two months at the helm wasn't enough to judge Gambhir's capabilities. The series starts on November 22 in Perth and concludes with a decisive test at Sydney's Cricket Ground in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)