India Dominates Japan to Top Asian Champions Trophy Group
The Indian women's hockey team triumphantly defeated Japan 3-0 in the group stage of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024. Goals from Navneet Kaur and Deepika in the second half ensured India's victory. India now leads the table unbeaten and will face Japan again in the semifinals.
The Indian women's hockey team clinched a commanding 3-0 victory over Japan in their final group stage match at the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 on Sunday.
At the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Japan held a strong defensive line until the second half when Navneet Kaur and Deepika scored to hand India the win. This resounding victory places India atop the standings, having dropped no points.
This performance sets the stage for a rematch with Japan in the semifinals on November 19, as confirmed by Hockey India's press release.
