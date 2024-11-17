India Dominates Japan to Top Asian Champions Trophy Group

The Indian women's hockey team clinched a commanding 3-0 victory over Japan in their final group stage match at the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 on Sunday.

At the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Japan held a strong defensive line until the second half when Navneet Kaur and Deepika scored to hand India the win. This resounding victory places India atop the standings, having dropped no points.

This performance sets the stage for a rematch with Japan in the semifinals on November 19, as confirmed by Hockey India's press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)