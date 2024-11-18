Left Menu

Wales Rugby Coach Warren Gatland Mulls Future Amid Historic Defeats

Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland is reflecting on his future following a demoralizing 52-20 defeat to Australia. This marks Wales' worst run with 11 straight losses. Gatland, saddened by the outcome, is contemplating what is best for Welsh rugby, acknowledging possible changes in leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 01:13 IST
In a dramatic turn of events for Welsh rugby, coach Warren Gatland faces a consequential review of his position after suffering a crushing 52-20 loss to Australia. This defeat, marking Wales' 11th consecutive downfall, has sent shockwaves through the rugby community, highlighting a historic low for the team.

Gatland, visibly pained by the recent outcome, spoke candidly on TNT television, acknowledging the current challenging period in his esteemed coaching tenure. He expressed his commitment to prioritizing Welsh rugby's interests above personal considerations, emphasizing the need for bold decisions and new strategies to ensure the sport's future prosperity.

Amid the scrutiny, Gatland remains committed to open discussions regarding his role, seeking to align with decisions deemed best for the team's growth. As Wales prepares to face South Africa, the world champions, next weekend, Gatland remains hopeful that forthcoming performances will redeem the team's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

