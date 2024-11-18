Left Menu

Amir Ali to Lead India's Squad in Junior Asia Cup Hockey

Amir Ali captains a 20-member Indian squad in the upcoming Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, a 2024 World Cup qualifier, held in Muscat. India, aiming for a fifth win, relies on its successful Sultan of Johor Cup experience, guided by coach PR Sreejesh and vice-captain Rohit.

Amir Ali
  • Country:
  • India

In a major sporting event, India's Junior Men's Hockey team will be led by Amir Ali at the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat. This crucial tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Junior World Cup, with India drawn in Pool A alongside Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, and Thailand.

Historically dominant, India has claimed the Junior Asia Cup four times, most recently in 2023, defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final. Although already qualified for the World Cup as hosts, India's strategic gameplay under coach PR Sreejesh aims to capitalize on the momentum from their impressive Sultan of Johor Cup campaign.

Amir Ali's leadership, supported by vice-captain Rohit and a skilled roster, is expected to bring tactical innovation. The squad showcases a mix of seasoned and emerging talent, focused on refining defensive strategies and goal conversion rates, bringing optimism for another title win in this prestigious competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

