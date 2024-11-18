Left Menu

Chris Wood's Hat-Trick Propels New Zealand Towards World Cup Dream

New Zealand's Chris Wood scored a hat-trick in an 8-0 victory against Samoa, driving the team into the final stage of Oceania qualifying. With three victories, the All Whites aim for their first World Cup appearance since 2010 as they prepare for the semi-finals against Fiji, with high hopes for direct qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:22 IST
Chris Wood's Hat-Trick Propels New Zealand Towards World Cup Dream
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's football team is set on making a World Cup comeback after an impressive 8-0 win against Samoa, with captain Chris Wood leading the charge. Wood's hat-trick bolstered the team's undefeated run in the Oceania qualifying stages, strengthening their bid for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

The All Whites will face Fiji in the semi-finals, with the final set for Auckland's Eden Park. A victory in the final guarantees direct entry to the World Cup, offering the team a reprieve from previous intercontinental playoff hurdles that have thwarted their World Cup aspirations.

Tahiti, Fiji, and New Caledonia have also advanced, but the focus remains on New Zealand, Oceania's dominant side since Australia's 2006 departure to the Asian circuit. The expanded World Cup format offers them an enhanced opportunity to secure a historic third appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024