Chris Wood's Hat-Trick Propels New Zealand Towards World Cup Dream
New Zealand's Chris Wood scored a hat-trick in an 8-0 victory against Samoa, driving the team into the final stage of Oceania qualifying. With three victories, the All Whites aim for their first World Cup appearance since 2010 as they prepare for the semi-finals against Fiji, with high hopes for direct qualification.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand's football team is set on making a World Cup comeback after an impressive 8-0 win against Samoa, with captain Chris Wood leading the charge. Wood's hat-trick bolstered the team's undefeated run in the Oceania qualifying stages, strengthening their bid for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.
The All Whites will face Fiji in the semi-finals, with the final set for Auckland's Eden Park. A victory in the final guarantees direct entry to the World Cup, offering the team a reprieve from previous intercontinental playoff hurdles that have thwarted their World Cup aspirations.
Tahiti, Fiji, and New Caledonia have also advanced, but the focus remains on New Zealand, Oceania's dominant side since Australia's 2006 departure to the Asian circuit. The expanded World Cup format offers them an enhanced opportunity to secure a historic third appearance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris Wood
- New Zealand
- World Cup
- hat-trick
- qualifiers
- Oceania
- Samoa
- Fiji
- Tahiti
- football
ALSO READ
Martinez Returns to Lead Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers
Liam Gillion: Uncapped Star Joins New Zealand Squad for World Cup Qualifiers
UN Expert Warns Samoa Faces Mounting Plastic, Pesticide, and Toxic Waste Crisis Amid Limited Resources
Samurai Blue March Ahead: Japan's Stellar Victory in World Cup Qualifiers
Paraguay Stuns Argentina with Spectacular Victory in Qualifiers