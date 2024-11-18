Chris Wood's Hat-Trick Propels New Zealand Towards World Cup Dream

New Zealand's football team is set on making a World Cup comeback after an impressive 8-0 win against Samoa, with captain Chris Wood leading the charge. Wood's hat-trick bolstered the team's undefeated run in the Oceania qualifying stages, strengthening their bid for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

The All Whites will face Fiji in the semi-finals, with the final set for Auckland's Eden Park. A victory in the final guarantees direct entry to the World Cup, offering the team a reprieve from previous intercontinental playoff hurdles that have thwarted their World Cup aspirations.

Tahiti, Fiji, and New Caledonia have also advanced, but the focus remains on New Zealand, Oceania's dominant side since Australia's 2006 departure to the Asian circuit. The expanded World Cup format offers them an enhanced opportunity to secure a historic third appearance.

