Ganguly Advocates For Sarfaraz Khan's Inclusion In Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly supports Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the pivotal Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He stresses eligibility based on performance, not assumptions. The series kicks off in Perth on November 22 and concludes in Sydney early January with five thrilling Test matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:39 IST
Sarfaraz Khan (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Australia

In a spirited defense of young talent, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has advocated for Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Ganguly responded to critiques questioning Khan's readiness for the challenging Australian conditions by asserting that talent should be judged by opportunity, not assumption.

Ganguly articulated that Khan has earned his place through consistent domestic performances, underscoring the need for him to be tested in international matches before any definitive conclusions can be drawn. As the series progresses, beginning in Perth on November 22, the second Test will adopt the day-night format at Adelaide Oval, promising an engaging spectacle.

Fans eagerly anticipate the traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30, a precursor to the final showdown at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7. India's team is led by captain Rohit Sharma and features stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

