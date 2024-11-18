Ganguly Advocates For Sarfaraz Khan's Inclusion In Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests

In a spirited defense of young talent, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has advocated for Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Ganguly responded to critiques questioning Khan's readiness for the challenging Australian conditions by asserting that talent should be judged by opportunity, not assumption.

Ganguly articulated that Khan has earned his place through consistent domestic performances, underscoring the need for him to be tested in international matches before any definitive conclusions can be drawn. As the series progresses, beginning in Perth on November 22, the second Test will adopt the day-night format at Adelaide Oval, promising an engaging spectacle.

Fans eagerly anticipate the traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30, a precursor to the final showdown at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7. India's team is led by captain Rohit Sharma and features stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)