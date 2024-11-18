Bentancur's Seven-Match Ban: Spurs Midfielder Faces Racism Fallout

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven-match ban following his racist comments about South Korean people during a televised appearance, the Football Association announced on Monday.

The FA stated that Bentancur's remarks about his teammate Son Heung-min were improper and abusive, bringing the game into disrepute.

During a June episode of the Uruguayan TV program Por La Camiseta, Bentancur joked that all Asians look the same, sparking the FA's aggravated breach charge referencing race and ethnicity.

