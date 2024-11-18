Left Menu

Bentancur's Seven-Match Ban: Spurs Midfielder Faces Racism Fallout

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur received a seven-match ban for racial remarks about South Koreans during a TV appearance. His comments breached FA rules by referencing race. Bentancur made the controversial statement while discussing a jersey request on a Uruguayan show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:23 IST
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven-match ban following his racist comments about South Korean people during a televised appearance, the Football Association announced on Monday.

The FA stated that Bentancur's remarks about his teammate Son Heung-min were improper and abusive, bringing the game into disrepute.

During a June episode of the Uruguayan TV program Por La Camiseta, Bentancur joked that all Asians look the same, sparking the FA's aggravated breach charge referencing race and ethnicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

