Bentancur's Seven-Match Ban: Spurs Midfielder Faces Racism Fallout
Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur received a seven-match ban for racial remarks about South Koreans during a TV appearance. His comments breached FA rules by referencing race. Bentancur made the controversial statement while discussing a jersey request on a Uruguayan show.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven-match ban following his racist comments about South Korean people during a televised appearance, the Football Association announced on Monday.
The FA stated that Bentancur's remarks about his teammate Son Heung-min were improper and abusive, bringing the game into disrepute.
During a June episode of the Uruguayan TV program Por La Camiseta, Bentancur joked that all Asians look the same, sparking the FA's aggravated breach charge referencing race and ethnicity.
