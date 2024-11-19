Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Toughest Test: Redemption in Australia?

Cricketer Virat Kohli considers his century in the 2018 series in Australia his best, but he faces a critical upcoming series with form concerns and emerging talents creating pressure. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22, offering Kohli a chance for a comeback.

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 approaches, India's cricket star Virat Kohli is stepping into a crucial series with high stakes in Australia. Reflecting on his career-best performances there, Kohli singled out his 2018 century as his favorite, highlighting the challenging Perth pitch he conquered.

This series, however, poses significant challenges for Kohli, who is struggling to regain his touch. Over 19 matches this year, he has accumulated just 488 runs, averaging a mere 20.33, a stark decline from his prior dominance. Between 2016 and 2019, the prolific batsman gathered 4,208 Test runs at an extraordinary average of 66.79. Yet, since 2020, his performance has steeply declined.

As Kohli aims for redemption, the series begins on November 22 in Perth, with subsequent Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. With mounting pressure from emerging players, the series remains pivotal for Kohli, who historically thrives on Australian stages. It crucially offers him the opportunity to demonstrate resilience and perhaps regain his former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

