Shastri Urges India to Overcome Past Defeats Ahead of Crucial Australia Series

Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of India's cricket team, has called on the team to set aside their recent defeat to New Zealand as they prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Shastri is optimistic about India's prospects for reaching the World Test Championship Final at Lord's next year.

The recent 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand marked India's first home Test series loss in 12 years and impacted their standing in the ICC World Test Championship. Despite this setback, Shastri believes a strong start in Australia could reinvigorate the team. The importance of winning four out of five Tests in Australia is paramount, with the first Test set to commence in Perth on November 22.

Referencing successful Australian tours, Shastri stressed the need for early momentum. He cited India's historic win against Australia in the 2018/19 series and their 2021 triumph under challenging conditions. To regain momentum, Shastri advises focusing on past achievements and maintaining a positive mindset. Confidence and strong batting performances will be vital along with moving beyond the New Zealand setback.

