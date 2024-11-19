Left Menu

Alex Carey: The Secret Behind His Red-Ball Cricket Rise Against India

Alex Carey shares insights into the slight technical change in his batting stance that has led to his impressive performance in red-ball cricket ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Updated: 19-11-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:38 IST
Alex Carey (Photo: cricket.com.au) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has attributed his recent success in red-ball cricket to a minor yet impactful adjustment in his batting technique. This revelation comes as Carey prepares for the five-Test series against India, where he enters as the leading run-scorer in the initial rounds of the Sheffield Shield season.

Carey, a left-handed batsman, has impressively racked up 452 runs at an average of 90.4, accompanied by two centuries. His achievement is particularly noteworthy, having played one less match than his closest rival, Hilton Cartwright. This striking start to the season, according to Carey, is largely due to two factors: a substantial break from cricket and a technical tweak to his stance.

The wicketkeeper described the technical adjustment as subtle, featuring a higher bat hold during the bowler's release, which provides him more time to deliver his strokes with precision and strength. Carey remarked that this alteration felt beneficial since its inception, allowing him to maintain a strong position at the crease. As the series against India looms, beginning Friday in Perth, Carey is eager to sustain his formidable form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

