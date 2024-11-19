Thrilling Greens: 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Golf Championship Tees Off

The highly anticipated 14th Delhi Golf Club (DGC) Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024 officially began on Tuesday. Set against the backdrop of the historic Delhi Golf Club, the opening ceremony was marked by the ceremonial tee-off by Raj Khosla, President of DGC, alongside national champion Gauri Monga.

The prestigious tournament, spanning three days with 54 holes, is recognized as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event. With 110 ladies competing on the Lodhi and Peacock courses from November 19-21, twenty-two of them are vying in the main draw.

Highlighting the event's importance, a USHA spokesperson reiterated the company's nearly four-decade relationship with DGC, emphasizing their commitment to sports promotion. The inclusion of this tournament in the WAGR elevates its stakes, ensuring a showcase of talent and sportsmanship from rising stars like Mayali Kashyap and Ayesha Gupta.

Mrs. Mala Bawa, Lady Captain at DGC, praised USHA's unwavering support for women's amateur golf and its role in nurturing the sport. Besides golf, USHA supports a diverse array of sports, advocating for differently-abled athletes and promoting indigenous Indian sports, reflecting its dedication to fostering inclusivity in sports.

