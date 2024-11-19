Nandan Kumar Jha Takes Helm as International Mind Sports Leader
Nandan Kumar Jha has been elected president of the International Mind Sports Association. IMSA governs mind sports such as chess and poker, working with the International Olympic Committee. Jha aims to make mind sports more inclusive and globally accessible, promoting their cognitive and cultural benefits.
- Country:
- India
Nandan Kumar Jha has been appointed as the president of the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA), marking a new chapter for the global mind sports governing body. The announcement came during IMSA's annual general assembly in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where Jha was officially introduced.
Under his leadership, the IMSA aims to further its collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and numerous global sports federations to integrate mind sports, which include chess, draughts, and esports, into the mainstream sports arena. The organization encompasses over 200 member countries, reinforcing its global influence.
Jha, nominated by the World Draughts Federation, is passionate about making mind sports more inclusive. "My vision is to inspire millions to engage in these disciplines for personal and collective growth," he stated. Geoffrey Borg, IMSA CEO, praised Jha's ability to lead impactful initiatives that align with the IMSA's mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Grandmasters Clash in Chennai: A New Era of Indian Chess
Epic Chess Showdown: Arjun Erigaisi Triumphs at Chennai Grand Masters
Chennai Grand Masters: Rising Stars Shine in Intense Chess Battles
Arjun Erigaisi Climbs to Second in World Chess Rankings
Join The Game: 'Hans Niemann vs. You' Challenges Chess Aficionados Worldwide