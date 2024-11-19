Left Menu

Swinging Success: Women Golfers Shine at 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open

The 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship commenced at Delhi Golf Club. The event, featuring 110 women golfers, includes elite players vying for the title. The championship forms part of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events, ensuring global recognition for participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:52 IST
Swinging Success: Women Golfers Shine at 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship kicked off at Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday, gathering 110 female golfers from across the nation.

This significant three-day event, supported by USHA International, is included in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) circuit. It unfolds on the renowned Lodhi and Peacock courses, continuing through November 21.

The competition features 22 golfers competing in the main open championship and includes notable names like Mayali Kashyap and Ayesha Gupta. Raj Khosla, President of DGC, and Gauri Monga, the national champion, commenced the event with the ceremonial first shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024