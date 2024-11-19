Swinging Success: Women Golfers Shine at 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open

The prestigious 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship kicked off at Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday, gathering 110 female golfers from across the nation.

This significant three-day event, supported by USHA International, is included in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) circuit. It unfolds on the renowned Lodhi and Peacock courses, continuing through November 21.

The competition features 22 golfers competing in the main open championship and includes notable names like Mayali Kashyap and Ayesha Gupta. Raj Khosla, President of DGC, and Gauri Monga, the national champion, commenced the event with the ceremonial first shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)