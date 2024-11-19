Left Menu

Final Showdown: Hitaashee Bakshi Set to Lead in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Hitaashee Bakshi aims to conclude the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour on a high note as she leads the Order of Merit. Facing competition from top golfers like Vidhatri Urs and Sneha Singh, the event promises thrilling action at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, with a prize purse of Rs.10 lakhs.

Hitaashee Bakshi returns for the climactic 15th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, having already secured the Order of Merit. The event promises to be fiercely contested, especially with Vidhatri Urs, who has already clinched three wins this season, posing a significant challenge.

The tournament, held at Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, offers a hefty prize purse of Rs.10 lakhs, drawing top competitors like Sneha Singh, among others. Bakshi's impressive track record this season includes three titles and six runner-up finishes, setting high expectations for her performance.

The final event also serves as a crucial milestone for many golfers aiming for strong finishes before the LET Q-School qualifiers next month. Notable players seeking to make their mark include Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, and Seher Atwal, marking an exciting end to the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

