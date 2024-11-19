Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Japan to Secure Asian Champions Trophy Final Spot

The Indian Women's Hockey Team clinched a 2-0 victory over Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final on Tuesday at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. A penalty stroke by Navneet Kaur in the 48th minute and a decisive goal by Lalremsiami in the 56th minute secured the team's place in the final against China.

India dominated from the onset with high-press tactics, creating early circle entries. Despite multiple attempts from Navneet and Sangita, Japan's goalkeeper thwarted their efforts. India's relentless attack continued, culminating in several penalty corners, but Japan's Yu Kudo remained unyielding at the net, keeping the first half goalless.

After a persistent offensive strategy in the third quarter, India's breakthrough came in the final quarter. Navneet broke the deadlock with a penalty stroke, while Sunelita Toppo's swift play led to Lalremsiami's clinching goal. As India celebrated, Japan's efforts were swiftly counteracted by vigilant defense, ensuring India's progression to the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)