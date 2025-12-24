Soothe Healthcare Partners with Japan's Osaki Medical to Revolutionize Feminine Hygiene in India
Soothe Healthcare has partnered with Japan's Osaki Medical Corporation to introduce Japanese feminine hygiene, maternity, and baby care products in India. The collaboration aims to set new standards in women's care with local manufacturing planned in the second phase. Soothe Healthcare's strong distribution network will facilitate product availability across India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Soothe Healthcare Pvt Ltd announced a strategic partnership with Japan's Osaki Medical Corporation to bring premium feminine hygiene, maternity, and baby care products to the Indian market.
The Memorandum of Understanding outlines plans for Osaki Medical to introduce its range of hygiene products, marking its entry into a high-potential Indian marketplace.
Initially, these products will be imported, but local manufacturing is set to follow. Soothe Healthcare's expansive distribution network will aid in making the products widely available, setting new benchmarks in the sector.

