Soothe Healthcare Partners with Japan's Osaki Medical to Revolutionize Feminine Hygiene in India

Soothe Healthcare Pvt Ltd announced a strategic partnership with Japan's Osaki Medical Corporation to bring premium feminine hygiene, maternity, and baby care products to the Indian market.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines plans for Osaki Medical to introduce its range of hygiene products, marking its entry into a high-potential Indian marketplace.

Initially, these products will be imported, but local manufacturing is set to follow. Soothe Healthcare's expansive distribution network will aid in making the products widely available, setting new benchmarks in the sector.

