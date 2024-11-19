India's Basketball Leap: Bridging the Global Gap

Scott Flemming, the head coach of India's national basketball team, acknowledged on Tuesday the considerable strides India needs to make to compete on an international level. He emphasized the necessity for increased discipline and teamwork among his players.

India, currently ranked 76th in the world and positioned at the lower end of its group, is gearing up for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers' India leg. With upcoming games against Qatar and Kazakhstan, the team faces a crucial challenge to advance to the finals.

Flemming compared India's basketball environment with that of the USA, noting significant differences while expressing optimism about the team's future. He remains hopeful that with patience and consistent effort, the young team can achieve notable success in the coming years.

