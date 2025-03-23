Left Menu

Bellingham's Balancing Act: Discipline for Greater Impact

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 21, needs more discipline for maximum impact, says manager Thomas Tuchel. Bellingham has scored 11 goals for Real Madrid and six in 41 England matches. Leading England to the Euro final, Tuchel advises a structured playstyle for better performance, preserving energy for key moments.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham, England's promising young midfielder, has been advised by his manager Thomas Tuchel to adopt a more disciplined approach to his game in order to maximize his impact on the field. At just 21, Bellingham has already scored 11 goals for Real Madrid this season and found the net six times in 41 appearances for his national team.

Having played a crucial role in England's journey to the European Championship final last year, where they were defeated by Spain, Tuchel believes Bellingham is trying to do too much. By playing more economically within a structured system, he could maintain or even enhance his influence on the game.

Tuchel considers Bellingham a leader, but notes the young player must conserve energy for decisive moments. He added that Bellingham's enthusiasm often sees him engaging with referees and linesmen, highlighting his competitive spirit and refusal to accept defeat easily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

