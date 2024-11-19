Left Menu

Prestigious Ahmedabad Marathon to Honor Soldiers

The 8th Ahmedabad Marathon, featuring chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and athlete Saiyami Kher, honors India's armed forces with its '#Run4OurSoldiers' campaign. The event, starting at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, boasts scenic routes and various race categories, attracting thousands of participants each year.

R Praggnanandhaa. (Photo- Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated 8th edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon is set to unfold its grandeur once again, featuring chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and noted athlete-actor Saiyami Kher as flag bearers. Scheduled for Sunday, the starting and finishing points for the event will be at the scenic Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park on November 24.

Participants will compete across diverse categories, including a full marathon stretching 42.195 km, a half marathon of 21.097 km, a 10 km run, and a more accessible 5 km run. Recognized by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, the marathon has altered its course for the first time in 2023, promising runners a refreshing trail along iconic landmarks such as Gandhi Ashram, Atal Bridge, and Ellis Bridge. The previous marathon saw participation from over 22,000 runners.

Integrating a sense of honor, the event runs under the '#Run4OurSoldiers' banner and pledges substantial proceeds towards the welfare of India's armed forces. Notably, last year's edition witnessed the involvement of over 2,500 defense personnel, underscoring the camaraderie between the sporting sector and the military. Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa, currently holding the 12th global rank per the International Chess Federation, expressed eagerness to participate, emphasizing the event's role in supporting the armed forces.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Praggnanandhaa remarked, "I'm thrilled to partake in the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Much like chess, marathons demand strategy and perseverance, symbolizing a salute to fitness and military support." Complementing this sentiment, Saiyami Kher, renowned as the first Indian actor to complete the Ironman 70.3 in Germany, expressed her honor at associating with this significant event on the running calendar. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

