Security Concerns Halt Indian Blind Cricket Team's World Cup Journey

Security concerns have grounded the Indian blind cricket team, preventing them from taking part in the T20 World Cup in Pakistan. Despite obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the sports ministry, the team could not secure the necessary clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Originally set to travel via the Wagah border for the November 23 event, the Indian team faced disappointment as they remained back in New Delhi. Shailendra Yadav of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India expressed frustration over the delayed communication from the government.

Efforts are still being made to reverse the decision, as the Cricket Association for the Blind in India maintains open communication with ministry officials. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council confirmed that the tournament will proceed as planned, with or without India's participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)