Left Menu

Security Concerns Halt Indian Blind Cricket Team's World Cup Journey

The Indian blind cricket team, unable to secure travel clearance, will miss the T20 World Cup in Pakistan due to security concerns. The team was prepared to cross the border but faced a last-minute decision from the Ministry of External Affairs. The team remains hopeful for a favorable outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:23 IST
Security Concerns Halt Indian Blind Cricket Team's World Cup Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Security concerns have grounded the Indian blind cricket team, preventing them from taking part in the T20 World Cup in Pakistan. Despite obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the sports ministry, the team could not secure the necessary clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Originally set to travel via the Wagah border for the November 23 event, the Indian team faced disappointment as they remained back in New Delhi. Shailendra Yadav of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India expressed frustration over the delayed communication from the government.

Efforts are still being made to reverse the decision, as the Cricket Association for the Blind in India maintains open communication with ministry officials. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council confirmed that the tournament will proceed as planned, with or without India's participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024