Left Menu

Rudra FC's Remarkable Journey: Eyeing National Glory

Rudra FC completed the MFA Women's Elite Division as the first runners-up, securing a spot in the WIFA Women's League. With key player accolades, the team seeks national recognition by aiming to reach IWL 2. Supported by Capri Sports, their success trajectory underscores the potential of women's football in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:41 IST
Rudra FC's Remarkable Journey: Eyeing National Glory
Rudra FC. (Photo- Rudra FC/MFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rudra FC has demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency, finishing as first runners-up in the MFA Women's Elite Division. This achievement has secured the club a coveted position in the WIFA Women's League, bringing Rudra FC one step closer to competing in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2 and making their mark on the national football stage.

Dominating the league with an impressive tally of seven wins and two draws in 11 matches, Rudra FC accumulated 23 points and displayed formidable gameplay by scoring 27 goals and conceding only 11. As they gear up for the challenges ahead in the WIFA league, where they will compete against Maharashtra's top teams, the squad is bolstered by outstanding performances, with Harshada Kalbhor honored as the best goalkeeper and Samruddhi Katkole as the best midfielder.

Capri Sports Director Jinisha Sharma emphasized the significance of Rudra FC's accomplishment, highlighting the growing potential of women's football in India. She expressed Capri Sports' dedication to creating sustainable pathways and nurturing talent at every level of the sport. As Rudra FC targets a top-two finish in the WIFA Women's League, their progression to the IWL 2 remains a crucial milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024