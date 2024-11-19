Rudra FC's Remarkable Journey: Eyeing National Glory

Rudra FC has demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency, finishing as first runners-up in the MFA Women's Elite Division. This achievement has secured the club a coveted position in the WIFA Women's League, bringing Rudra FC one step closer to competing in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2 and making their mark on the national football stage.

Dominating the league with an impressive tally of seven wins and two draws in 11 matches, Rudra FC accumulated 23 points and displayed formidable gameplay by scoring 27 goals and conceding only 11. As they gear up for the challenges ahead in the WIFA league, where they will compete against Maharashtra's top teams, the squad is bolstered by outstanding performances, with Harshada Kalbhor honored as the best goalkeeper and Samruddhi Katkole as the best midfielder.

Capri Sports Director Jinisha Sharma emphasized the significance of Rudra FC's accomplishment, highlighting the growing potential of women's football in India. She expressed Capri Sports' dedication to creating sustainable pathways and nurturing talent at every level of the sport. As Rudra FC targets a top-two finish in the WIFA Women's League, their progression to the IWL 2 remains a crucial milestone.

