Michele Kang's Game-Changing $30M Gift to U.S. Soccer

Michele Kang, a notable force in women's soccer, has announced a groundbreaking $30 million donation to U.S. Soccer. The national governing body declared it as the largest contribution aimed at enhancing girls' and women's programs in the sport.

The donation, spread over five years, aligns with efforts to bolster competitive opportunities for female players and professional growth for women in coaching and refereeing roles. U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone highlighted the transformative power of Kang's contribution, emphasizing its potential to impact future generations of athletes.

This financial commitment follows the United States' recent triumph in securing their fifth Olympic gold. Kang's strategic investment is expected to reshape the landscape of women's soccer in the U.S. by addressing gaps in talent development and expanding national team camps and digital scouting platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)