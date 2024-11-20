Indonesia's Triumph Over Saudi Arabia Fuels World Cup Dreams

Indonesia's national soccer team pulled off a shocking 2-0 triumph against Saudi Arabia in Jakarta on Tuesday, sparking renewed hopes of World Cup qualification in 2026. Coach Shin Tae-yong, who previously coached South Korea, expressed confidence that this victory could propel the team towards their ambitious target.

Marselino Ferdinan's two goals secured Indonesia's first win in the third phase of Asian qualifiers, lifting the team from the bottom to third place in Group C. This remarkable victory enhances their chances of advancing to the finals in North America.

While Japan leads the group, the standings are tight, with Indonesia now a point behind Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China. Coach Shin remains optimistic, stressing the importance of upcoming home matches to maintain the momentum and secure a historic World Cup berth.

