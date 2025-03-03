Left Menu

Messi Leads Argentina's Star-Studded Squad for Crucial Qualifiers

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has unveiled a 33-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil, featuring Lionel Messi and promising talent Claudio Echeverri. Argentina, atop the standings, will face Uruguay and Brazil in upcoming matches, with young players Nicolás Paz and Santiago Castro also in the lineup.

Updated: 03-03-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:22 IST
Lionel Messi

Argentina's national football team is gearing up for crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil, with a 33-man squad led by the iconic Lionel Messi.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has named an exciting lineup, featuring young prospect Claudio Echeverri, who recently joined Manchester City. Also included are Nicolás Paz, Benjamín Domínguez, and Santiago Castro, promising talents under 21.

Currently leading the standings with 25 points, Argentina will first face Uruguay in Montevideo on March 21, followed by a match against Brazil in Buenos Aires. These games will be pivotal for securing their spot in the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

