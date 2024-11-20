Marnus Labuschagne's Long Game Strategy Against India

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne is determined to employ a 'long game' strategy to exhaust India's pace attack, akin to Cheteshwar Pujara's approach in previous Border-Gavaskar series. Labuschagne aims to replicate Pujara's tenacity, who has proven crucial to India's victories in Australia by facing numerous deliveries over extended innings.

During the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series, Pujara showcased his defensive prowess, batting through long spells to counter the Australian bowling squad. Labuschagne believes that keeping India's bowlers, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, on the field longer could give Australia the advantage in the five-Test series starting Friday.

Labuschagne, who also bowls medium pace and legspin, prepared by bowling bouncers at teammates in practice. He hopes to secure a more prominent bowling role in the Test matches, filling in as an all-rounder and exploiting India's bowling lineup with persistent pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)