Left Menu

Marnus Labuschagne's Long Game Strategy Against India

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne plans to adopt a strategy similar to Cheteshwar Pujara's to wear down India's pace attack in an upcoming Test series. He believes playing the 'long game' will be crucial in tiring out the relatively inexperienced Indian bowlers over a five-match series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:01 IST
Marnus Labuschagne's Long Game Strategy Against India
Marnus Labuschagne
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne is determined to employ a 'long game' strategy to exhaust India's pace attack, akin to Cheteshwar Pujara's approach in previous Border-Gavaskar series. Labuschagne aims to replicate Pujara's tenacity, who has proven crucial to India's victories in Australia by facing numerous deliveries over extended innings.

During the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series, Pujara showcased his defensive prowess, batting through long spells to counter the Australian bowling squad. Labuschagne believes that keeping India's bowlers, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, on the field longer could give Australia the advantage in the five-Test series starting Friday.

Labuschagne, who also bowls medium pace and legspin, prepared by bowling bouncers at teammates in practice. He hopes to secure a more prominent bowling role in the Test matches, filling in as an all-rounder and exploiting India's bowling lineup with persistent pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024