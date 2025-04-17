India's Cricket Shake-up: Coaches Dismissed After Border-Gavaskar Debacle

In the aftermath of India's disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the Indian cricket team has dismissed several key members of its coaching staff. Assistant Batting coach Abhishek Nayar, Fielding coach T Dilip, and Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai have been removed following criticism over India's 3-1 defeat against Australia and reports of dressing room leaks. BCCI sources revealed this shake-up, hinting at broader changes ahead.

The series defeat to Australia not only cost India a place in the coveted World Test Championship Final at Lord's but also fueled criticism of skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli. Sharma's performance was notably lackluster, amassing only 31 runs across three matches with an average of 6.20. Meanwhile, Kohli, despite scoring a century, failed to consistently impress, averaging 23.75 over nine innings, with Australian pacer Scott Boland exploiting his vulnerabilities.

Among the reasons for Nayar's dismissal was the so-called 'Kolkata Knight Riders touch' in the team, criticized by the Board, which sought fresh direction. Previously, Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate served as assistant coaches during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has also introduced stringent guidelines for the senior men's team, emphasizing discipline, logistics, and team cohesion, with strict regulations on travel and family visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)