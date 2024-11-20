Perth's Unpredictable Weather Challenges WACA Pitch Preparations

The unpredictable Perth weather is posing challenges for WACA's head curator, Isaac McDonald, as preparations continue for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite being impacted by unusual rainfall, McDonald is confident that the pitch will offer plenty of bounce and carry.

The past few days of rain over the city have forced the pitch to remain covered, cutting into essential preparation time. However, McDonald and his team remain optimistic and have adapted their strategies, even as they hope for sunnier weather in the coming days.

The forecast for the Test's opening game on Friday and the subsequent days is clear, yet temperatures aren't expected to rise dramatically. McDonald is managing the pitch carefully and aims to achieve a balance between firmness and playability, ensuring a competitive match environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)