Argentina Football Team, Led by Messi, Set for Historic Kerala Visit
The Kerala government announced an upcoming visit by the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, to play an international match in the state next year. Financial support from local traders will aid in organizing the event, reflecting Kerala's strong Argentine fan base.
In an exciting development for football fans, the Kerala government announced on Wednesday that the Argentina national football team, spearheaded by the legendary Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match.
Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed that the high-profile event will be organized under the comprehensive supervision of the state government, with financial backing from local traders to ensure smooth proceedings.
The minister stated that India, particularly Kerala, boasts the largest support base for Argentina's team, with plans for a match in a stadium capable of hosting 50,000 spectators, likely in Kochi.
