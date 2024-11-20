Argentina Football Team, Led by Messi, Set for Historic Kerala Visit

In an exciting development for football fans, the Kerala government announced on Wednesday that the Argentina national football team, spearheaded by the legendary Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed that the high-profile event will be organized under the comprehensive supervision of the state government, with financial backing from local traders to ensure smooth proceedings.

The minister stated that India, particularly Kerala, boasts the largest support base for Argentina's team, with plans for a match in a stadium capable of hosting 50,000 spectators, likely in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)