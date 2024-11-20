Left Menu

Argentina Football Team, Led by Messi, Set for Historic Kerala Visit

The Kerala government announced an upcoming visit by the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, to play an international match in the state next year. Financial support from local traders will aid in organizing the event, reflecting Kerala's strong Argentine fan base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:19 IST
Argentina Football Team, Led by Messi, Set for Historic Kerala Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for football fans, the Kerala government announced on Wednesday that the Argentina national football team, spearheaded by the legendary Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed that the high-profile event will be organized under the comprehensive supervision of the state government, with financial backing from local traders to ensure smooth proceedings.

The minister stated that India, particularly Kerala, boasts the largest support base for Argentina's team, with plans for a match in a stadium capable of hosting 50,000 spectators, likely in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024