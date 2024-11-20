Gill's Fitness Race: India's Test Hopes in Balance

India is holding out hope that Shubman Gill will be fit to play in the opening test against Australia in Perth. The batsman is showing signs of improvement after suffering a fractured left thumb, said bowling coach Morne Morkel on Wednesday.

Gill, aged 25, was injured last week during fielding drills ahead of the Friday match. With captain Rohit Sharma absent for personal reasons, Gill's potential absence could increase the challenge for India's batsmen facing Australia's formidable bowling attack.

Meanwhile, seamer Mohammed Shami, who recently returned to domestic cricket following a prolonged injury hiatus, is being closely monitored but will not feature in the immediate series. Morkel emphasized respecting Shami's recovery process.

(With inputs from agencies.)