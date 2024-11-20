High Stakes Clash: India vs Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 approaches, Australia's seasoned seamer, Josh Hazelwood, commended Indian batting powerhouse Virat Kohli for his impressive past performances in Australia. Acknowledging Kohli as a pivotal wicket, Hazelwood emphasized focusing on all skillful Indian players who could potentially turn the game.

The cricketing contest opens on Friday at Perth's Optus Stadium, with India and Australia occupying top positions in the ICC World Test Championship standings. India is eager to recover from a rare home defeat against New Zealand, while Australia aims to prevent a third consecutive home series loss to India.

Virat Kohli, with notable achievements in Australia, faces another challenging tour amidst speculations about his form. Known for turning criticism into fireworks on the field, Kohli remains a charismatic figure among Australian fans and media. The five-Test series promises thrilling encounters across iconic venues, starting in Perth and culminating in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)