Son Heung-min Applauds Palestinian Resilience in World Cup Qualifier

Son Heung-min praised the Palestinian team's resilience after South Korea's 1-1 draw with them in a World Cup qualifier. Despite challenges due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Palestinians performed admirably. The draw ended South Korea's winning streak but keeps them on track for World Cup qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:35 IST
South Korea's soccer captain, Son Heung-min, extended praise to the Palestinian team following a tense 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifier match in Amman. Son scored the leveling goal after the Palestinians took an early lead, showing remarkable resilience despite the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict impacting their preparations.

This match marked the end of South Korea's four-match winning streak in the qualifications, though they still maintain a three-point advantage over Iraq in Group B. The Palestinian team, facing significant adversity, continues to display commendable performance in the tournament.

Son acknowledged the challenging circumstances under which the Palestinian team played and expressed his desire for South Korea to perform better in the upcoming matches. The road to the World Cup remains open for both teams as they progress through the qualification rounds.

