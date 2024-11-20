Left Menu

Patrick Vieira Steps Up: A New Era for Genoa Begins

Patrick Vieira has been named as the new coach of Genoa, a Serie A club, following the unexpected dismissal of Alberto Gilardino. This appointment raises questions about the future of Mario Balotelli, who recently joined the team. Vieira, a former teammate of Balotelli, has a rich managerial background, having previously led several clubs, including New York City FC and Crystal Palace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Genoa | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:59 IST
Patrick Vieira Steps Up: A New Era for Genoa Begins
Patrick Vieira
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a notable development, Genoa has appointed Patrick Vieira as their head coach, following the abrupt departure of Alberto Gilardino. This decision, revealed in a concise club statement, marks a pivotal moment for the Serie A side.

The arrival of Vieira, celebrated for his illustrious playing career and diverse coaching experience, brings both excitement and uncertainty. His past connection with Mario Balotelli, a recent Genoa recruit, adds a layer of intrigue, as the duo had previously clashed during Vieira's tenure at Nice.

Vieira, who boasts an impressive track record, including managing roles at New York City FC and Crystal Palace, is poised to lead Genoa into their upcoming clash with Cagliari. As the club grapples with recent challenges, fans eagerly await the impact of Vieira's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024