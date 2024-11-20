BCCI Appoints Meghalaya's Bhattacharjee as Women's Team Manager for Australia Tour

Naba Bhattacharjee, the president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association, has been appointed as the manager for the Indian senior women's cricket team on their forthcoming tour to Australia. This development was announced on Wednesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), officials confirmed.

The tour will feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs), with the first two matches scheduled for December 4 and 7 in Brisbane, and the third match on December 10 in Perth. Bhattacharjee expressed his excitement and honor upon receiving the assignment.

Bhattacharjee has been influential in advancing cricket in Meghalaya, securing the state's permanent membership in the BCCI in 2018. His role in the New Area Development Programme and various BCCI events underscores his commitment to the sport.

