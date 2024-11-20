Left Menu

BCCI Appoints Meghalaya's Bhattacharjee as Women's Team Manager for Australia Tour

Naba Bhattacharjee, president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association, has been appointed as the manager of the Indian senior women's cricket team for their upcoming tour in Australia. With extensive contributions to cricket in Meghalaya, Bhattacharjee views the appointment as an honor and aims to promote the sport further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:18 IST
Naba Bhattacharjee, the president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association, has been appointed as the manager for the Indian senior women's cricket team on their forthcoming tour to Australia. This development was announced on Wednesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), officials confirmed.

The tour will feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs), with the first two matches scheduled for December 4 and 7 in Brisbane, and the third match on December 10 in Perth. Bhattacharjee expressed his excitement and honor upon receiving the assignment.

Bhattacharjee has been influential in advancing cricket in Meghalaya, securing the state's permanent membership in the BCCI in 2018. His role in the New Area Development Programme and various BCCI events underscores his commitment to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

