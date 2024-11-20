Left Menu

Shastri Warns India: Be Relentless Against Australia's Smith

Former India coach Ravi Shastri anticipates strong performances from Australia's Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He warns India to maintain pressure on Steven Smith, who seeks a challenge and could be pivotal. Both teams aim to solidify their standings in the ICC World Test Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:59 IST
Steve Smith (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Border Gavaskar Trophy looms, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri foresees pivotal roles for Australia's captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon. According to Shastri, Australia's success hinges on their performance, while Steven Smith, yearning for a challenge, may play a crucial role against India.

Cummins, eager to steer Australia to victory after nine years, aims to capitalize on India's relatively untested lineup. However, Shastri cautioned about the seasoned spinner Lyon, who thrives on bouncy tracks like Perth, reminding India of his formidable home record.

The dual focus lies not only on Australia's bowling but also on their robust batting lineup led by Smith. Despite his recent struggles, Shastri predicts Smith will embrace the challenge, emphasizing the importance of India's relentless strategy to counteract him early in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

