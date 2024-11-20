Shastri Warns India: Be Relentless Against Australia's Smith

As the Border Gavaskar Trophy looms, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri foresees pivotal roles for Australia's captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon. According to Shastri, Australia's success hinges on their performance, while Steven Smith, yearning for a challenge, may play a crucial role against India.

Cummins, eager to steer Australia to victory after nine years, aims to capitalize on India's relatively untested lineup. However, Shastri cautioned about the seasoned spinner Lyon, who thrives on bouncy tracks like Perth, reminding India of his formidable home record.

The dual focus lies not only on Australia's bowling but also on their robust batting lineup led by Smith. Despite his recent struggles, Shastri predicts Smith will embrace the challenge, emphasizing the importance of India's relentless strategy to counteract him early in the series.

