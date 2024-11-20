Rahmanullah Gurbaz Eyes Success with UP Nawabs Amid IPL Auction Buzz

Afghan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz is concentrating on delivering strong performances for the UP Nawabs in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, undeterred by the looming excitement surrounding the IPL mega auction. Gurbaz, a talented batsman, has chosen to focus on his game rather than indulge in speculation about the auction outcome.

In a conversation with ANI, Gurbaz expressed that satisfaction comes from performance on the field. He remarked, 'I really don't focus on the auction. Whatever I get from the auction, I will be happy with that.' His determination to help his team win carries more weight than any possible bids from IPL teams.

Having played 13 matches in the IPL with a strike rate of 133.80, Gurbaz is confident that his past performances will catch the eye of potential suitors. While he humorously refrained from naming preferred teams, he conveyed excitement about playing in the IPL again, appreciating the quality within each franchise. Gurbaz is set to prove his skills in the T10 League and enhance his appeal for upcoming opportunities.

